Reports: Packers release WR Darrius Shepherd

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

(WFRV) – The Packers are parting ways with wide receiver Darius Shepherd, according to multiple reports.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic was first to report that Shepherd had been released by the team, and was soon followed by others confirming Shepherd’s departure.

This season Shepherd had 46 yards on five catches, and was filling in as the Packers’ kick returner with Tyler Ervin sidelined with an injury. He lost kick-off return duties after a fumble against the Colts, but was still returning punts this past Sunday against Chicago.

Green Bay also had to make a move with a reported deal in place with veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Shepherd spent much of last season on the Packers’ practice squad after being released in October of 2019. He was able to get back on the 53-man roster this year after another strong performance in training camp.

Neither Shepherd being released or the signing of Tavon Austin have been announced by the team.