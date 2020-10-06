Reports: Packers rookie tight end Josiah Deguara suffers ACL injury

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81)before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct 5. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, rookie tight end Josiah Deguara has suffered a season ending ACL injury in Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Deguara had been held out of the last two games due to a shin injury, but returned to the field in the Monday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the injury without giving specifics.

“Unfortunately, it looks to be a pretty bad one,” LaFleur said when he spoke to members of the media assembled on Zoom on Tuesday.

Deguara seemed to injure his knee trying to block on the punt team late in the 4th quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.