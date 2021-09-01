Packers/Saints Week 1 game moved to Jacksonville

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back to pass under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcom Roach in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WFRV) – With Hurricane Ida moving through the South, the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers Week 1 game has found a new home.

According to several reports, the Saints/ Packers game will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, September 12. The time of the game will remain the same.

The Saints are currently not in New Orleans, and have been practicing in the Dallas area and will be for the next week, according to reports.

Packers GM Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur will be speaking to the media Wednesday after they narrowed down the roster to 53 players. Local 5 Sports will have the latest both on-air and online.

