GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Rasul Douglas came in off of Arizona’s practice squad when the Packers needed depth at cornerback after All-Pro Jaire Alexander went down with a shoulder injury. In his 2021 season, Douglas had 57 total tackles and 5 interceptions, 2 of which were returned for touchdowns. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have signed the cornerback to a three-year deal for 21 million dollars and worth up to 25 million dollars.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that Douglas’s deal is not backloaded. He will get 7 million dollars in year one.

Douglas said at the end of the season he wanted to stay with the Packers, it just might take a little money. “Not a lot,” according to Douglas when asked how much, but a little. The cornerback had previously played on the Eagles from 2017 to 2019 and on the Panthers in 2020. He floated between multiple teams and practice squads throughout the 2021 season before coming to the Packers mid-October.

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, the Packers are also signing tight end Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal. Tonyan tore his ACL in the Week 8 game against the Cardinals. He had 2 touchdowns during his abbreviated 2021 season compared to his 11 touchdowns in 2020.