GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the eve of rookie minicamp kicking off in Titletown, the Packers reportedly signed both of their first round draft picks Thursday.

Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt signed their rookie tenders to become the first draft picks officially in the boat for the Green & Gold.

Wyatt, a defensive lineman, signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal worth $12.86 million and $6.53 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He became the first 2022 initial-round draft pick in the NFL to sign his rookie deal.

Walker, an inside linebacker, followed later in the day, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Bulldog duo, part of an NFL Draft-record 15 players selected from Georgia, became the first of the Packers’ 11 draft picks to sign the dotted line.