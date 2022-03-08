GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The window for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on one player closes at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 8. According to Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Packers reporter Tom Silverstein, sources tell him the Packers have informed their star wide receiver Davante Adams they will use the franchise tag on him.

The Packers now have to get his 20.5 million dollar franchise tag number down in order to get under the 208.2 million dollar salary cap for the 2022 season.

Adams had another great season in 2021, with 123 receptions, which ranked 2nd in the NFL, 1,553 receiving yards, ranked 3rd and 11 touchdowns, which ranked 5th in the league.

Adams set franchise single-season records for receptions and receiving yards in 2021. His 69 receiving touchdowns since 2016 are the most by an NFL player over a six-year span since wide receiver Randy Moss posted 71 from 2004-09.

He became the sixth player in NFL history with 120-plus receptions, 1,500 -plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving touchdowns in a season.