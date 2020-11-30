Reports: Packers to sign wide receiver Tavon Austin

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 05: Tavon Austin #10 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Green Bay Packers are signing wide receiver Tavon Austin.

🧀🧀🧀 — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) November 30, 2020

Austin was with the Rams in 2017 when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator.

When the Packers played the Rams in 2015, Austin had a touchdown, six yards receiving and 22 yards rushing in that game.

Nothing has been reported by the team as of yet.