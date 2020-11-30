Reports: Packers to sign wide receiver Tavon Austin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Green Bay Packers are signing wide receiver Tavon Austin.
Austin was with the Rams in 2017 when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator.
When the Packers played the Rams in 2015, Austin had a touchdown, six yards receiving and 22 yards rushing in that game.
Nothing has been reported by the team as of yet.
