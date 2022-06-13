GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver Allen Lazard has signed his one-year tender that was offered by the team.

He’s set to make 3.986 on this deal for 2022. Aaron Rodgers said during mandatory mini-camp that Lazard had a chance to be wide receiver No. 1, with Davante Adams departing for the Las Vegas Raiders in the off-season.

Lazard had 40 receptions for 513 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He’s been heralded by both his coaches and his teammates as being the type of player that will do the “dirty work,” like blocking so others can make big plays.

Lazard himself posted a picture to Instagram and Twitter of him signing a contract.

The Packers have one more week of OTA’s this week before some time off for the players. Then they’ll be back for training camp.