Reports: Saints fullback tests positive for Covid-19

NFL Network (WFRV) – According to reports from Pro Football Talk and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints fullback Michael Burton received an initial positive COVID-19 test. The team is in Detroit for its game against the Lions on Sunday.

Sources told Rapoport Burton is being re-tested to confirm and testing is being done of those who were in close contact with Burton, who was on the flight from New Orleans.

The Packers played the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, September 27. So far, no positive tests for the Green and Gold.

This is now the fourth NFL club to be hit by the virus. The Tennessee Titans shut down their facility after multiple players tested positive for the virus. The Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans played last, shut their facility down for a number of days, but all tests have come back negative.

The game between the Titans and the Steelers have been postponed due to the growing number of positive tests on the Titans roster and with the staff members.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, October 3rd. The game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed.

No word yet on what the league will do in regards to the game between the Saints and the Lions.