Reports: Tramon Williams visits Packers

Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams is seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(WFRV) – The Packers could be adding a familiar face to the secondary for the final playoff push. Veteran defensive back Tramon Williams visited the Packers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Williams spent much of his 14 year NFL career with the Packers. That includes his most recent two year stint in Green Bay between 2018-19.

Over that time Williams became a strong voice in the Packers locker room. Especially as a leader and mentor for a young Packers secondary over those final two seasons.

Williams signed with the Ravens back in November, and appeared in six games with Baltimore. Over that time the now 37 year old corner racked up 14 tackles, a pass breakup, and two QB hits. He was released by the Ravens on Monday following their playoff loss to Buffalo.

