Return on an investment: Tyler Ervin could become ‘Swiss Army knife’ for Packers offense

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Tyler Ervin #32 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tyler Ervin made an instant impact on special teams last season and his versatility could make him a "Swiss Army knife" for the Packers offense this year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)–NFL rosters continually change throughout the course of a season, and one of the better moves the Green Bay Packers made in 2019 was the acquisition of Tyler Ervin. The former San Jose State star joined the team in early December last season and took a moribund return game and gave it some life.

“It’s a great opportunity. I just have to go out there and work hard and try to earn a spot,” Ervin says. “But we’re all out here competing and it’s just the best part about being with this group of guys on this offense. Everyone’s competing. We are trying to play the best ball we can, so I think I can try to contribute in any way possible.”

Through 12 games last season, the Packers punt return game could easily be labeled pathetic with – 8 return yards. After Ervin was added to the roster, he had 106 return yards in the final four regular-season contests.

“The return game is huge. It’s always been a priority for me and as a group collectively we made a lot of headway last year,” Ervin says. “So we’ve just got to try to carry that over this year and we’re expecting good things. I don’t think it was just me. I think the guys just had a tremendous challenge of saying, ‘hey, we want to get this turned around, right?’ and I really wasn’t aware of what the situation was before I got here.”

Ervin showed plenty of burst and versatility out of the backfield last season and after working with the wide receiver group in training camp, he’s willing to do anything as long as it gets him on the football field.

“I just came in and tried to work hard and really just give myself the best opportunity I can. And the only way I knew how to do that was to just come in here and be the best player I could try to be,” Ervin says. “Personally, I’m not competing against anyone else. I’m just competing against myself really and you know that’s just what happens sometimes. If a coach likes that, he’s going to get you in there, so I just try to follow that same formula even to this day.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur adds, “I think he kind of displayed that last season in the return game. He’s an explosive player. He’s pretty elusive. We have Adam Stenavich who was his O-line coach for a year at San Jose State. He’s been in our ear about what kind of playmaker Swerve (as we like to call him) can be, and so we’re just going to continue to try and give him opportunities to see what he can do.”

Irvin has played for four different teams in five seasons and he’s hoping Green Bay will become his permanent NFL home.

“You know it’s a grind. I’m definitely saying my journey has been an interesting one, but at the same time, I’m just so grateful to play this game going into my fifth season. It’s truly a blessing. I’m just enjoying every day. Not taking a day for granted, just going out there and playing.”

Latest Stories