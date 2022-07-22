GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have released their annual financials and President and CEO Mark Murphy said the storyline is clear.

“This year is a return to normalcy. I think for all of us it was nice.”

The operating profit this year was $77.7 million, which was a turnaround from the $38.8 million loss in the season of 2020. Murphy says the better comparison is before the pandemic restrictions when two years ago, the profit was $73 million.

According to the Packers, the largest shift was on the local revenue side, with an increase of $170 million as fans came back to games in 2021.

Murphy also believes pent-up demand during COVID-19 restrictions lead to a record year when it came to merchandise sales.

You can read the full report here.

During a media presentation of the numbers, Murphy acknowledged that re-working contracts also played a key role when it came to team finances.

“Wet did end up reworking and renegotiating a lot of player contracts quite honestly,” Murphy said. “We would not have done some of the things we did given the pandemic and the financial situation.”