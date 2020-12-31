Rodgers: 3rd MVP would be meaningful, validate his play

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t downplaying what a third MVP award would mean to him.
Rodgers won the MVP award in 2011 and 2014. Rodgers is one of the main contenders for this year’s honor along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes.
A third MVP award would put Rodgers in select company. Peyton Manning leads all players with five MVP selections.
The only other players with at least three MVP honors are Brett Favre and Tom Brady.
