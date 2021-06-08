Rodgers a no-show, top five wide receivers at Packers mini camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The wait continues. As expected, Aaron Rodgers did not show up for mandatory mini camp for the Green Bay Packers.

Matt LaFleur said he wasn’t going to discuss whether or not Rodgers absence is excused or not.



Head coach Matt LaFleur would not comment on whether or not the Packers will fine Rodgers for missing camp or if it will be an excused absence.

In attendance, however, the top wide receivers: Davante Adams, Devin Funchess, Marques Valdez-Scantling, Allen Lazard, and Equanimeous St. Brown.

There was some speculation as to whether or not the wide receivers were all missing in support of Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams said he had nothing to do with that.

“In no way did I sway or tell anybody to do anything. They all made their own decision based on what was going on. At no time did Davante Adams tell any of those guys to not show up,” Adams said.

Adams also talked about his thoughts on if Rodgers is returning.

“I’ve got no expectations. I’m just being supportive of my guy. I’m praying that he comes back. I’m just controlling what I can control. I can’t control anything about that situation,” Adams said.

David Bakhtiari talked about his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers as well.

Bakhtiari: “I’m not going to go into ifs. That’s speculation. Aaron will speak when he wants to speak. The Packers will want to speak to us when they want to. Otherwise, that’s all behind closed doors.”



“I’m not going into ifs. That’s speculation. Aaron will speak when he wants to speak. The Packers will speak to us when they want to. Otherwise, that’s all behind closed doors,” Bakhtiari said.

Jordan Love got most of the first string snaps in practice on Tuesday. He looked slightly nervous and struggled to find his rhythm. Davante Adams did not participate in any team drills. He said they were just being smart and working him back into drills as the off season progresses.