Rodgers details leaving Peru as borders closed due to coronavirus

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is home in California now, but getting their from Peru ahead of the borders closing was not easy.

“That was quite the ordeal,” said Aaron Rodgers in an interview with McAfee & Hawk: Sports Talk on Friday.

“Have you ever seen the movie ‘Argo’? The scene at the end where they’re racing to the airport. Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn’t have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out. It was absolute pandemonium at the airport.”

The Packers quarterback said they got out of the airport 15 minutes before it was closed due to weather, and if his group was flying commercial they probably would not have made it out.

Rodgers detailed how packed the airport was at that time with “wall to wall people,” when they arrived at the airport.

“I was thinking, this isn’t very safe, not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee and former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, they were not quarainted after making it back to the United States. That’s due in part to the remote areas of Peru they were in before returning home.

“At the time we left there were just 22 cases. I think all of them centered around Lima. We had been down in Cusco, and there hadn’t been any cases yet. There were just four of us on the trip, and nobody had any symptoms, and nobody since then had any symptoms. So, I think we’re in the clear,” said Rodgers.