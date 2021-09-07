Rodgers didn’t want to “slam” Packers organization

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan #85 (not pictured) during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – As the first week of regular season is upon us, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided more clarity on the drama that engulfed the Packers offseason.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked why he didn’t come out publicly during the offseason. Instead choosing to remain silent, for the most part, until arriving at training camp in late July.

“My motivation was never to slam the organization, the fan base, or anybody specifically. I was in contemplation and wanted to, and I wanted to take time to think about where I was at and what I wanted to do. You know, I just wanted it to be cordial. I love the organization after a long time being here, and I didn’t want to make it play out in public,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers once again said he wanted to have more input on issues that affect his job. The same concern Rodgers raised in his first press conference at the start of camp.