Rodgers finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week following Packers vs. Raiders game

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Jake Kumerow during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Get ready to vote – Aaron Rodgers is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award following Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards, a league-leading 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions for a 158.3 passer rating.

Other Air Nominees include Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Indianapolis Colt quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

FedEx Grounds nominees for this week include Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, and New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray.

Fans are invited to visit NFL.com/FedEx to vote for their favorite performances of the week.

FedEx will award a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ name to The USO.

Voting closes Thursday, so be sure to vote for Rodgers!