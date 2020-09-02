Rodgers’ finds his “center”, Valdes-Scantling impressing Packers QB

(WFRV) – No doubt it was an offseason like none other for players around the NFL. That includes Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who used the time to focus on himself.

“The extra time was beneficial for those of us who chose to work on ourselves during that time. The more that we work on ourselves, and we learn to work on ourselves, the more that we can love others. Then the other part was taking a critical look at my play the last few years. You pair that with the positive attitude and the comfort int he offense, It’s not surprising to me how the camp has gone,” said Rodgers.

The leader of the Pack has put together one of his better camps in recent years. A big part of that too is looking back at things that led to success years ago, polishing it off, and making it new again.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On the field Rodgers has seen big gains this year from a couple players. On Wednesday the Packers quarterback pointed to running back Jamaal Williams and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a couple players that have stood out in camp.

Valdes-Scantling is coming off a relatively down year in 2019, racking up just 452 yards and two touchdowns. This season Marquez-Scantling has become a regular target for Rodgers all over the field and is seemingly catching anything thrown his way.

“I think he’s had some really good practices in a row, and started to lay down some good practice fundamentals that he can lean on. At the same time, I know Matt [LaFleur] said this at one point, this is the new standard for MVS,” said Rodgers.

It’s the little things that stand out often in an NFL training camp.

Valdes-Scantling has been a player capable of taking the top off a defense during his time in Green Bay. Just go back to his 40 yard touchdown against Denver, or 74 yards against Oakland last year. It’s those intermediate grabs that are catching the eye or his quarterback this year, though.

“I’m proud of the way he’s gone about his business. I thought he had a fantastic Sunday, made a bunch of plays, some heady plays, and some plays that he’s supposed to make. Now he’s making the catches he’s expected to make, and he’s adding some extra plays in there where he’s doing some smart things and showing the growth,” said Rodgers.