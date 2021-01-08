Rodgers, five other Packers garner AP All-Pro selections

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After leading the league with seven Pro Bowl selections, the Packers can now add six AP All-Pro designations to a decorated season.

Four Packers earned first-team honors and two garnered second-team recognition when the Associated Press released the NFL All-Pro teams Friday.

MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers received 46 of the 50 votes for first-team quarterback, while Davante Adams received 49 of 50 possible votes as a first-team receiver selection. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley – a Pro Bowl snub – garnered Green Bay’s other first-team selections.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, both Pro Bowlers, received second-team honors, giving Green Bay a total of six.

The Indianapolis Colts also garnered four first-team selections to tie the Packers for most in the league.

Among notable omissions, Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Robert Tonyan did not crack the All-Pro list. Jones and Jenkins were previously named Pro Bowlers, with Tonyan being a high-profile snub after leading the NFC in touchdowns among tight ends. There were no second-team All-Pro tight ends.

The four first-team All-Pro selections marks a significant milestone in Packers history. It’s the first time since 1967 Green Bay has had four first-team All-Pro selections – prior to the AFL-NFL merger. It’s also the last year Green Bay had two offensive linemen make the first team.

The Packers have the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs and received a bye heading into the divisional round, beginning next weekend. Green Bay will host the lowest remaining seed after this weekend’s wild card games.