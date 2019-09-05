Rodgers gifts California high schools with new football helmets

CHICO, Cal. (WFRV) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has purchased and gifted three Butte County High Schools with new football helmets for the 2019 season.

Pleasant Valley High, Chico High, and Paradise High will now wear 375 VICIS ZERO1 helmets, which are the top-ranked helmets in NFL/NFLPA laboratory testing for three straight years.

Rodgers, a Chico native and alumnus of Pleasant Valley High School, made the donation through the Aaron Rodgers Foundation.

This gift comes one year after the Camp Fire destroyed much of Paradise and threatened much of Butte County.

“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us feel normal again. We’ve got some big competition and we’re prepared for a tough season. We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation,” says Rick Prinz, Paradise High School Coach.

Mark Cooley, Pleasant Valley High School Coach says, “I have been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do this year, is that OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea regarding the contributions he has made! He never asks for recognition. I think it is important that everyone knows what a positive impact he is having on the lives of our student-athletes.”

“Our program is so thankful to be a recipient of Aaron’s generosity. I believe the VICIS helmet offers superior protection and for us to have the opportunity to put them on the kids is truly a special gift. This game brings people together and Butte County is excited to get back to football.” says Jason Alvistur, Chico High School Coach.

Rodgers, a VICIS investor, has been giving back to Butte County with several grants and donations through his foundation.

“For me, this is a chance to step up and support the community where I was born and raised. Football has always been more than a game here,” says Aaron Rodgers. “These kids deserve the best, and I’m happy to play a small role in outfitting them with the safest helmets for the upcoming season.”