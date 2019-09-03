Rodgers given “freedom” when assessing unscouted looks.

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is pursued by Roy Robertson-Harris #95 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.The Bears defeated the Packers 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, audibles became a scrutinized topic with a philosophy change for Aaron Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's new offensive scheme. That no longer seems to be the case.

Matt LaFleur isn’t worried about what people are saying in regards to Aaron Rodgers and the majority of his starters regarding lack of playing time during the preseason, based on key players risk and reward due to injury. The Packers first year head coach also knows that with this being the 100th year of football in the NFL, that the spotlight doesn’t get any bigger or bright than being in the Thursday night season opener, which is something he’s prepared for and embracing.

“Yes I think you have to take every day and make the best of each and every day. That’s the only way I know how to prepare and that’s kind of the way I have been trained. The guys that I have been around in the business. It is literally one day at a time and put your best foot forward each and every day. You know I think you can go into a game with a calm mind and a confidence.”

The Bears completed a series of significan acconplishments with their win over the Packers last December. Chicago not only clinched the NFC North division title, with their 24-17 victory against Green Bay, they earned a playoff berth for the first time since 2010. The Bears also snapped an eight-game home losing streak to Green Bay and eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in 2018, guaranteing them a second straight losing season.

“Its a tremendous challenge. We’re getting ready for the division champs. and they’ve added pieces to that roster. And it’s a one track mindset. It’s prepare the best you can each and every day and then you’ll deal with that moment when it comes.”

LaFleur was also asked on Monday, if having a QB who knows how to handle unscouted looks was an advantage, and his response brought life to that topic of audibles once again.

“Absolutely. We’ve given him all the freedom.” Said LaFleur. So if he sees something, he’s got the green light to do whatever he needs to do to get us into a good play. We’re not going to take that from him.”