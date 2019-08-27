Rodgers is ready, but is the rest of the offense?

GREEN BAY, Wis– Aaron Rodgers almost always calls it, like he sees it. Especially at the line of scrimmage when making audibles. And ever since a few folks tried to fan the football flames between Green Bay’s star quarterback and it’s first year head coach Matt LaFleur, the relationship has blossomed and the results are evident during practice according to the players.

“(David) Bakhtiari actually pulled me aside at the end of practice and said ‘It’s looking pretty good out there, what are we doing differently,’ I said ‘we’re finally kind of running all of our stuff.’ You know it’s all kind of in at this point so the package to choose from is a lot bigger and it’s been fun to see the execution and see you guys making plays, so I like where we are on offensively.”

The leader of the Pack cites several improvements in a variety of areas, but with one in particular, without taking a direct jab at the former coaching staff. “I think there has been an increased accountability on both sides, where the coaches have to figure out exactly how to reach the players.” Rodgers stated. “And the players have to study even more on their own and they have to take their stuff home with them or make sure they are putting in extra time to be prepared. I think we’ve gotten a lot more efficient in taking care of our bodies, but the accountability and the onus has really increased on the players to be prepared on their own, and the coaches exact best way to figure out the exact best way to reach their players so they can so that they can understand what they’re trying to teach them.”

And when it comes to just how complex LaFleur’s new system can be, look no further than how the actual plays are called in the huddle.

“You know back in college we had a saying that if we had more than seven signals for a play, we put it on the wristband, there’d be a lot of wristbands and wristband calls in this offense.”

Rodgers also understands how one of his brethren could decide to retire when seemingly at the top of his game due to injuries. But he’s also not a fan of how many people reacted to Andrew Luck’s decision, especially when it became public while he was on the sidelines of a Colts game on Saturday night.

“I thought it was pretty disgusting,” Rodger stated. “He’s making a really tough decision and then before that, he makes the decision, I don’t know why that doesn’t stay in house to kind of protect him a little bit. Although when I think about it, I thought it would’ve been more of a standing-ovation type thing and a thank you than boos. But I 100 percent, respect him immensely for his decision. I salute him for choosing quality of life. He’s a fantastic player, he had a great career and he’s got a lot to be proud of. What he went through to get himself back on the field, is what it means to be a leader. I think what he did is actually very selfless, not selfish.” Rodgers went on to say, “Like many of us in this locker room, if not all of us, we all have interests outside of football. Andrew is an extremely bright guy, and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of things to transition into. I know what it’s like to deal with rehab and going through injuries. I’ve been on IR twice. It’s tough. He was on it pretty much for an entire season and next off-season trying to get his arm back. Again, in my opinion, not playing with him but just reading what his teammates said, tough guy. What he went through to get himself back on the field is what it means to be a leader and I’m excited for him.”