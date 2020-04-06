Rodgers named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named as one of two quarterbacks on the NFL’s All-Decade Team from 2010-19.

Rodgers, who won a pair of MVPs during the decade in 2011 and 2014, was named to the team along with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

During the decade Rodgers led the Packers to a 112-63-2 record, that’s second to only New England during that time. The Packers also claimed a Super Bowl title against the Steelers at the beginning of the decade, and played in four NFC Championships.

Rodgers is the only player to play the entire decade with the Packers named to the team. Defensive end Julius Peppers, and offensive lineman Jahri Evans were also named to the All-Decade Team.

The All-Decade team is picked by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. To be considered players must have been selected to one Pro Bowl, an Associated Press All-Pro Team, or Pro Football Writers of America all-conferenc team between the 2010-19 seasons.

Below is the full 55 member All-Decade Team:

OFFENSE

WR -Antonio Brown

WR – Larry Fitzgerald

WR – Calvin Johnson

WR – Julio Jones

TE – Rob Gronkowski

TE – Travis Kelce

OT – Jason Peters

OT – Tyron Smith

OT – Joe Staley

OT – *Joe Thomas

G – Jahri Evans

G – Logan Mankins

G – Zack Martin

G – *Marshal Yanda

C – Alex Mack

C – Maurkice Pouncey

QB – *Tom Brady

QB – Aaron Rodgers

RB – Frank Gore

RB – Marshawn Lynch

RB – LeSean McCoy

RB – *Adrian Peterson

Flex – Darren Sproles

DEFENSE

DE – Calais Campbell

DE – Cameron Jordan

DE – Julius Peppers

DE – *J.J. Watt

DT – Geno Atkins

DT – Fletcher Cox

DT – *Aaron Donald

DT – Ndamukong Suh

LB – Chandler Jones

LB – Luke Kuechly

LB – Khalil Mack

LB – *Von Miller

LB – Bobby Wagner

LB – Patrick Willis

CB – Patrick Peterson

CB – Darrelle Revis

CB – Richard Sherman

S – Eric Berry

S – Earl Thomas

S – Eric Weddle

DB – Chris Harris

DB – Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P – Johnny Hekker

P – Shane Lechler

K – Stephen Gostkowski

K – *Justin Tucker

PR – Tyreek Hill

PR – Darren Sproles

KR – Devin Hester

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson

Head Coach

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

​*Unanimous selection