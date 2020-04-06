Rodgers named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

1  of  62
DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named as one of two quarterbacks on the NFL’s All-Decade Team from 2010-19.

Rodgers, who won a pair of MVPs during the decade in 2011 and 2014, was named to the team along with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

During the decade Rodgers led the Packers to a 112-63-2 record, that’s second to only New England during that time. The Packers also claimed a Super Bowl title against the Steelers at the beginning of the decade, and played in four NFC Championships.

Rodgers is the only player to play the entire decade with the Packers named to the team. Defensive end Julius Peppers, and offensive lineman Jahri Evans were also named to the All-Decade Team.

The All-Decade team is picked by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee. To be considered players must have been selected to one Pro Bowl, an Associated Press All-Pro Team, or Pro Football Writers of America all-conferenc team between the 2010-19 seasons.

Below is the full 55 member All-Decade Team:

OFFENSE

WR -Antonio Brown
WR – Larry Fitzgerald
WR – Calvin Johnson
WR – Julio Jones
TE – Rob Gronkowski
TE – Travis Kelce
OT – Jason Peters
OT – Tyron Smith
OT – Joe Staley
OT – *Joe Thomas
G – Jahri Evans
G – Logan Mankins
G – Zack Martin
G – *Marshal Yanda
C – Alex Mack
C – Maurkice Pouncey
QB – *Tom Brady
QB – Aaron Rodgers
RB – Frank Gore
RB – Marshawn Lynch
RB – LeSean McCoy
RB – *Adrian Peterson
Flex – Darren Sproles

DEFENSE

DE – Calais Campbell
DE – Cameron Jordan
DE – Julius Peppers
DE – *J.J. Watt
DT – Geno Atkins
DT – Fletcher Cox
DT – *Aaron Donald
DT – Ndamukong Suh
LB – Chandler Jones
LB – Luke Kuechly
LB – Khalil Mack
LB – *Von Miller
LB – Bobby Wagner
LB – Patrick Willis
CB – Patrick Peterson
CB – Darrelle Revis
CB – Richard Sherman
S – Eric Berry
S – Earl Thomas
S – Eric Weddle
DB – Chris Harris
DB – Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P – Johnny Hekker
P – Shane Lechler
K – Stephen Gostkowski
K – *Justin Tucker
PR – Tyreek Hill
PR – Darren Sproles
KR – Devin Hester
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson

Head Coach

Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll
​*Unanimous selection

