Rodgers nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week for second week in a row

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the second week in a row, Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is a finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Rodgers was nominated for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, completing 23 of 33 attempts for 305 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions for a 129.0 passer rating.

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2019

Last week, Rodgers won the award after his performance against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 20.

The other Air nominees for this week are New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees who completed 34 of 43 passes for 373 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception for a 116.4 passer rating in their 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford, who completed 25 of 32 attempts for 342 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception for a 129.4 passer rating in the Lions’ 31-26 win over the New York Giants.

FedEx Ground Player of the Week nominees are:

San Francisco 49ers’ running back Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 105 yards on 11 attempts and 3 touchdowns in the 49ers’ 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears’ running back David Montgomery, who rushed for 135 yards on 27 attempts and 1 touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back James Conner rushed for 145 yards on 23 attempts and 1 touchdown in the Steelers’ 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins.

To vote, visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for your favorite performances of the week.

FedEx awards a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO.