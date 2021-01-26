Rodgers on McAfee Show: Don’t think there’s any reason I wouldn’t be back

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Some of Aaron Rodgers’ comments after the NFC Championship Game loss to Tampa Bay created a few questions about his future with the team. On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers seemingly cooled some of those concerns.

According to Rodgers what was said during his Zoom presser following the loss was similar to what he’s been saying all along.

“It was just ultimately the realization, I think, that my future is not necessarily in my control. I think that was what kind of hit me in the moment. I was thinking about Aaron Jones, and Corey Linsley, other guys we have under contract, Big Dog [Marcedes Lewis], guys who I don’t know what their future is going to be, and myself included,” said Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason that I wouldn’t be back, but there’s not many absolutes in this business.”

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before.. It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control…



I don't think there's any reason I wouldn't be back"@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u1Qnjiugv6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2021

The Packers quarterback also said he’s had conversations with the likes of general manager Brian Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy, and head coach Matt LaFleur. According to Rodgers those are similar conversations that he would have with those three after any season.

Rodgers is coming off a year in which he threw for 48 touchdowns, 4,299 yards, and five interceptions during the regular season. That could be good enough to earn Rodgers the third MVP of his career.

Adding to the speculation about Rodgers future in Green Bay was the team picking quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. Love was not active for a single game in 2020 or the postseason.

Rodgers still has three years remaining on his contract, with a potential out in 2022, and set to make $23 million next season according to Spotrac.