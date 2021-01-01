Rodgers, Packers eye top seed; Bears try to reach playoffs

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Corey Linsley snaps the ball to Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC when they close out the regular season against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers come in with five straight wins and their second straight division championship.

They’ll get the top seed if they beat or tie Chicago on Sunday or with a win or tie by Seattle against San Francisco.

The Bears would make the playoffs for the second time in three years with a rare win over their rival. Chicago would get in with a loss if Arizona falls on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Breaking down the Bears