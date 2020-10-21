Rodgers ready to move on after poor performance against Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – For the first time this season, the Packers have to pick themselves up after a loss. That of course includes their quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Sunday, Rodgers had his worst performance of the season. Throwing for just 160 yards and two interceptions, one which was returned for a touchdown, as the Packers fell to Tampa Bay 38-10.

In the NFL being able to dust yourself after a subpar performance is as much a part of the game as anything.

“That’s the league. You know it doesn’t matter if you’re playing really well and winning every game, it’s the same thing. We can’t be dwelling on the past game, especially we’re at Wednesday already,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.”

“We’re on to the next opponent and moving on. Can’t be feeling ourselves too much when it’s going good or too down on ourselves or hanging our heads a little bit when we’re coming off a rough one. We’ve got to deal with each of them, the highs and the lows with a really even-keeled mindset and good focus each week.”

No updates on Bak

The Packers had plenty of injuries to deal with as they took the practice field. In all 13 players were on the injury report Wednesday, and five of them were held out of practice. That includes left tackle David Bakhtiari, who suffered a chest injury in the second half of Sunday’s game.

On Monday head coach Matt LaFleur said he didn’t have an update on Bakhtiari’s status, and followed suit again on Wednesday ahead of practice.

Adding to the practice squad

The Packers made an addition to the practice squad on Wednesday by signing guard Ben Braden. The third year lineman out of Michigan spent time on the Packers practice squad last season, and previously appeared in two games with the Jets back in 2018.