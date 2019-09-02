BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

There’s a lot we don’t know about the Packers new offense heading into the Thursday night opener in Chicago.

That goes for the media, fans, and the head coach himself.

“I’ll have a better answer for you here in a couple weeks about where I think we are,” Matt LaFleur said Sunday.

But after Green Bay hit the practice field for the first time this week in preparation for the Bears, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made one thing abundantly clear.

“If we go out and we struggle, it has nothing to do with playing meaningless reps in the preseason,” Rodgers said. “I really believe that. You’re not facing a ton of game-like situations in the preseason. If we go out and light it up, it’s not because we rested in the preseason. Our performance will be based on our preparation this week, our experience, and the way that we execute on the field.”

Rodgers says he’s excited about the potential problems the new scheme can throw at opposing defenses.

“We’re throwing new things at them with personnel groupings and motions and alignments and movement and adjustments that they haven’t seen from us,” Rodgers said. “So I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m obviously really hopeful that we’re going to go out and play really well, but I do really feel like this is just the beginning for this offense and there will be a lot of room to grow regardless of our performance on Thursday. Which, for myself and our squad, I expect us to play really well. But I think there’s going to be a lot of room for growth within the scheme as we go on in the season.”

Since the Bears have a new defensive coordinator in Chuck Pagano, the Packers have a new offense, and neither team showed much during the preseason… expect the unexpected Thursday night.

“That’s reality of any time there’s a little bit of changeover or the beginning of the season there’s going to be unscouted looks,” LaFleur said. “So really it comes back to you trusting your training. There’s going to be stuff that I’m sure they’re going to get us on, and I hope there’s stuff we can get them on. It’s just how do you handle that? How do you handle that adversity?”

That will likely determine who wins the latest chapter in the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

Others News & Notes from Sunday’s practice: