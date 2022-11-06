DETROIT, Mich. (WFRV) – For the first time since 2008 – Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter – the Packers have lost five straight games.

The salt in the wound? This defeat helped an NFC North rival break a five-game skid of its own.

The reigning back-to-back MVP threw three interceptions, all in the red zone, as the Packers fell 15-9 to the Detroit Lions in an injury-filled, mistake-riddled battle at Ford Field.

The game featured injuries to several Packers, including wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, cornerback Eric Stokes, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, running back Aaron Jones, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan Jr., inside linebacker Krys Barnes, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Of those injuries, Bakhtiari, Runyan and Tonyan all returned to the field. Barnes and Watson were evaluated for concussions, while Doubs, Gary, and Stokes were all carted off with ankle and knee injuries. Jones jogged off the field to the locker room, jogged back onto the field after being evaluated, and did not return to the game with his own ankle injury.

In the bigger picture of the season, it’s a crippling loss to Green Bay’s playoff hopes halfway through the regular season. The Packers sit at 3-6 after starting the season 3-1. Minnesota is 7-1 and holds a four and a half game lead on Green Bay and Chicago in the division.

As far as the team’s current dire straits, the Packers are averaging just 17.1 points per game on the season, their lowest through nine games in 30 years. Green Bay failed to score in the first half against the Lions defense, which came into the game with the worst defensive statistical marks in the NFL.

On the Packers’ first two possessions of the game, they marched the ball down the field on Detroit’s defense, amassing over 200 yards of offense and dominating time of possession.

But on each drive, Rodgers threw interceptions in the end zone. The first ball, a slant shot toward Allen Lazard, rocketed off a defender’s helmet and high in the air before being intercepted by Detroit’s Kerby Joseph in the end zone.

On the second drive, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 47-yard catch-and-run down the near sideline, with Lazard’s knee touching down at the one-yard line before he crossed the plane of the goal line.

The ensuing sequence would define the game.

On first down, AJ Dillon’s rush went for just a half yard, putting Green Bay within inches of the goal line.

On second down, the Packers checked to a canned play – but Rodgers’ throw toward the back pylon fell to the turf after Sammy Watkins appeared to run the wrong route.

On third down, Green Bay went to Dillon again, this time for a one-yard loss to end the first quarter.

The fourth down play followed the extended break between the first and second quarters. The Packers lined up in a rare formation under center and ran a play-action boot leg – but instead of tossing to Aaron Jones out of the backfield, Rodgers threw back to left tackle David Bakhtiari, who reported as an eligible receiver before the play. The underthrown ball was picked by rookie Aidan Hutchinson in the end zone.

In the final moments before half, the Lions got on the board – Jared Goff hit a wide open Shane Zylstra in the end zone on a tight end leak, on which the practice squad elevation got a whopping 14.7 yards of separation, according to NextGen Stats. After a penalty on the missed extra point try, the Lions punched in a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Packers went six plays and out on their opening drive after halftime, giving Detroit the ball back deep in its own territory. Goff promptly threw an interception to Jaire Alexander, but Rodgers repaid the favor with an interception into double coverage on a ball intended for Robert Tonyan.

Green Bay finally got on the board with a seven-play, 54-yard drive late in the third quarter. Rodgers hit Lazard on a 20-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion failed as Detroit retained the lead.

The Lions then went to the ground game, marching off a 13-play, 70-yard drive over five minutes between the third and fourth quarters. Goff hit another tight end to cap the drive, with James Mitchell catching the touchdown and an extra point pushing Detroit’s lead to two scores at 15-6.

The Packers took over eight minutes off the clock marching inside the Lions 10-yard line, but a low throw from Rodgers to Watkins on third down led to a Green Bay field goal.

With a chance to close out the game, the Lions drove into Packers territory and elected to go for it on fourth and 3 from the 43-yard line, but Goff’s pass fell incomplete at the two-minute warning.

The Packers had 57 yards, two minutes, and all three timeouts to win the game. On fourth and 2 from the Detroit 49-yard line, Rodgers hit rookie Samori Toure on a jump ball at the 23-yard line. Without having been ruled down by contact, Toure tried to get up for extra yards, but was stripped in a wild scramble for the ball. Detroit recovered the fumble out of bounds, retaining possession for Green Bay.

With four attempts to win the game from the Lions 17-yard line, Rodgers threw two incomplete passes to Lazard before forcing one over the middle to Amari Rodgers, leading to another fourth down.

On the Packers’ final offensive play of the game, the reigning MVP’s pass fell harmlessly to the end zone turf at Ford Field, sealing the Packers’ fifth straight loss.

Green Bay returns home for the first time since October 16 next Sunday, hosting the Dallas Cowboys in head coach Mike McCarthy’s first game back in Green Bay since coaching the Packers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.