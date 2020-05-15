Rodgers “surprised” by Love pick

(WFRV) – It was bound to happen one day, but the timing of the Packers picking drafting quarterback Jordan Love surprised many. That included the current quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers.

“I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like many people,” Rodgers said Friday in a conference call that marked his first public comments on the Packers’ draft. “Obviously I’m not going to say that I was, you know, thrilled by the pick necessarily, but the organization is thinking not only about the present but about the future. And I respect that.’’

Rodgers himself was a late first round pick, and drafted to replace a legend back in 2005. Now the “leader of the Pack” finds himself on the other side. Having to be the teacher of a player that one day could be his successor.

The decision to draft love undoubtedly raises the questions about whether or not Rodgers will finish his career in the green and gold. Rodgers previously said he wanted to end his career in Green Bay, especially after signing his four year, $134 million dollar extension back in 2018.

“There are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers said. “My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. As much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”

There have also been many that have asked if the decision to draft a quarterback in the first round may serve as motivation for number twelve. Head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t seem to think Rodgers needs any more motivation.

“He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve been around,” LaFleur said. “You can see that competitiveness every time we step on the field. I don’t think it’s going to drive him any more than if we would have drafted somebody else. That’s who he is. That’s how he’s wired. That’s why he’s achieved the things he’s done throughout his career.”

Rodgers told reporters on the teleconference that he will treat Love the same as the rest of his former back-up quarterbacks. The veteran quarterback also said he has had some good conversations with his new protege since the draft.

“He didn’t get asked to be drafted by the Packers,” Rodgers said. “He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited for his opportunity. We had a great conversation the day after the draft and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders.”