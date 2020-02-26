Rodgers tweets thoughts on ‘no’ vote for CBA proposal

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

This week the next generation of NFL caliber talent shows what they can do at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. At the same time big decisions loom for players already in the league. That’s as the players union and owners continue working on a new collective bargaining agreement.

As reported last week, the new CBA would add another game to the regular season and one more team would get into the playoffs from each league. The players would also receive 48% of revenue.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the changes that would come if the players agree to the proposal. Some others include expanding the rosters to 55 players, reducing training camp practices from 28 to 16, and limits to the number of international games teams play.

The proposal was then sent to the players after being approved by the owners.

Of course there has been responses from some big names.

Texans defensive lineman was among the first to give his two cents on Twitter. The former defensive player of the year said it would be a “hard no,” from him.

On Tuesday it was reported that the deal was sent to the union membership for a final vote. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being among those to vote “no” on the deal.

Wednesday Rodgers took to Twitter, and shared a long statement on his decision.

The leader of the Pack mentioned right off the top of his tweet how this new CBA will impact players for years to come. At the same time, as a player representative Rodgers highlighted the need for him to speak out.

“My involvement as a player rep, and a 15 year player in this game though, allows me this platform to share my opinion and at the same time, requires me to speak on behalf of the sentiment I hear from my teammates,” said Rodgers in his tweet.

Rodgers also tackled various important topics in the proposal, including the 17th game and adding teams to the postseason.

“There were also many issues raised about the workplace, the workload, and the offseason program. Some have been addressed, while other have not. With an extra game added ot the schedule, added risk, and longer stretches before and after the bye week. We felt (it) was important to address adding more offseason recovery time. The ideas discussed would not add costs for teams, in fact if anything, would lessen some of them,” said Rodgers.

Like any labor negotiation there will undoubtedly be a lot of back and forth. At the end of his comments, Rodgers alluded to the nature of these negotiations and how they will continue to evolve.

“I respect the democratic nature of this process and have been, and will continue to talk with my teammates on the Packers, and my colleagues across the league,” said Rodgers.