GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A playful breeze blew through Green Bay as Matt LaFleur watched his players go through drills on Ray Nitschke Field. His watchful eyes tracked what each player, whether veteran or rookie, was doing.

“You gotta take it one day at a time and just hope for a little bit of improvement each and every day and watch these guys go out there and play with confidence,” LaFleur said before practice. “And I think, a lot of young guys are just out there playing, more off-field than really knowing all the intricate details. The more they can hear us, and we can put us through different situations, whether its walkthrough or teams, you just hope for those incremental improvements each and every day.”

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is ready to learn.

“You have to slow down and figure out what you know before you go ahead and do it,” Watson said after practice. “It’s definitely a process, but we’ll get there.”

The off-season programs are voluntary until the mandatory minicamp in June for the Green and Gold. And while they have their star quarterback locked into an extension, he was not present at Tuesday’s practice.

“I talked to him on the phone last night and we just broke down some changes we had made,” LaFleur said. “He was in good spirits and we had a great conversation. But I don’t think you’re going to see him this week.”

All that means is more reps for Jordan Love, which is what the third-year quarterback is ready for.

“Every year that I’m here, it’s more progression,” Love said. “You just keep getting better.”

Many veterans, such as Preston Smith, Allen Lazard, and Rashan Gary to name a few were not in attendance. But the Packers have another two weeks of workouts before a mandatory minicamp in June.