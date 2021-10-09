Rough road starts in Cincinnati

Packers

by: Martin Hendricks

Posted: / Updated:
97674318_1506309851975

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 24: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Every season, a challenging stretch of road games looms on the Green Bay Packers schedule.

In 2021, it’s four games on the road in the next five weeks that may define the season.  And the gauntlet begins in Cincinnati against the ascending Bengals at 12 noon Sunday.

Green Bay travels the following week to Chicago to take on their antediluvian rival Bears, who currently reside in second place in the NFC North Division.

After a hiatus to host Washington at Lambeau Field on October 24, the Packers fly west to face the high-flying Cardinals in Arizona.  Their gauntlet ends with the toughest test of all:  Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 7.

Under Matt LaFleur, the two-year history of these road stretches has revealed Green Bay doesn’t fare well out west but prevailed in the won-loss column.  The only place it matters.

In 2019, Green Bay went 3-2 on their gauntlet:

  • Won 31-24 at Kansas City, sans Mahomes
  • Lost 26-11 to Chargers in Los Angeles
  • Won 24-16 versus Carolina at Lambeau
  • Lost 37-8 to 49ers in San Francisco
  • Won 31-13 over Giants in New Jersey

In 2020, the Packers finished 2-2 on their toughest road stretch:

  • Lost 38-10 at Tampa Bay
  • Won 35-20 over Texans in Houston
  • Lost 28-22 to Vikings at Lambeau
  • Won 34-17 over decimated 49ers in San Francisco

LaFleur always preaches there’s adversity and challenges every season, and his team’s resiliency will be tested in Cincinnati.  The Packers will be without their top two defensive players as outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith will miss a fourth straight game due to a back injury and the severity of cornerback Jaire Alexander’s injured shoulder is still being determined.

On the offensive side, All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari is on IR for at least the first six games of the season and Elgton Jenkins has missed the past two contests with an ankle injury.  Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also on injured reserved due to a hamstring injury.

While Aaron Rodgers will miss the big-play potential of MVS and his speed that stretches defenses, the veteran quarterback redeveloped his connection with slot receiver Randall Cobb last week against Pittsburgh, which double-covered Davante Adams throughout the game.

The Green Bay offense will again need contributions from its 1-2 running punch of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, and more production from the tight end group led by Robert Tonyan.

Joe Burrows and the Bengals will attack and test the Packers weakened secondary with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who is expected to return to action this week.  Workhorse running back Joe Mixon is listed as day-to-day with an ankle sprain against Jacksonville last Sunday.

Week 6 NFL Picks

  • Rams
  • Falcons
  • Broncos
  • Vikings
  • Patriots
  • Titans
  • Panthers
  • Buccaneers
  • Washington
  • Raiders
  • Browns
  • Cardinals
  • Cowboys
  • Bills
  • Ravens

Packers 30, Bengals 23

Green Bay limps into this one without Alexander, and Burrows will test Packers secondary early and often.  This one could turn into a shootout.  Rodgers-Adams, Jones-Dillon, and turnovers are the difference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere

Band of the Week: St. Mary Catholic

High School Sports Xtra Highlights: Kimberly recaptures FVA crown; Appleton North, Bay Port roll

Postgame interview: De Pere wins FRCC-North title on last-second field goal