Running backs excel in Packers’ new offense

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 27: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs up field after catching a pass against inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens #53 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Packers reach the midway point of the first season in the Matt LaFleur Era it’s easy to see the results. A 7-1 record with an offense that is starting to fire on all cylinders.

For the most part they’re finding new ways to do generate offense as well.

With Davante Adams sidelined for the past four games Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers no doubt needed to find different ways to spread the ball away. It wouldn’t be necessarily with the wide receivers, though.

Instead it’s the Green Bay running backs, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, that have taken on much of the load. Not just on the ground either.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Last week LaFleur pointed to Aaron Jones becoming an all around back. Being able to contribute not just with production with yards in the running game, but also as a pass blocker and threat out of the backfield.

Against the Chiefs Jones accounted for 226 yards of total offense, 159 of which came in the passing game, and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

“Maybe in high school, my brother throwing it to me, but I don’t… not that I can recall. Definitely my best day from college to NFL in the receiving category. Coach Sirmans, I thank him for getting us ready and keeping us prepared,” said Aaron Jones.

“You know, the kid’s a stud man. He can block, he can run, he can do anything we ask which is awesome and like I said man, both of them come to work everyday. The drive to get better, you know I wouldn’t want anything but the best for them. They’re fantastic guys and great teammates and can’t say enough about them,” said center Corey Linsley.

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 27: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers rushes between Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The production of Jones may not have been much of a surprise for his new head coach. Dating back to those first impressions after LaFleur arrived in Green Bay, and followed by the development thus far in the season.

“I thought he was an explosive player that put a lot of great things on tape. What we do when we first get here is put together a profile tape of that player. Just to show them here are some things you do really well, and here are somethings we’d like to work on. I think it’s more or less us using him on offense, specifically in the passing game, it’s taken a matter of time to figure out what each guy can and can’t do. It’s a process,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Eventually the Packers will have Davante Adams back on the field. That means working their star wide receiver back into the offense.

“Those are good problems to have, so we’ll figure it out. Look at who we went against yesterday in terms of the Chiefs’ roster, and the explosive playmakers they have all over the place. You can’t have enough,” said LaFleur.

Another explosive option for the Packers has been Jamaal Williams. The third year back has put together a solid first half of the season as well. He may not have put up the numbers in terms of yards on Sunday when compared to his counterpart, but Williams was able to finish with a pair of touchdowns.

The second of which is seemingly on replay after Aaron Rodgers sidearmed a throw to Williams in the end zone while getting hit.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown off a throw by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“Both guys, Jones and Jamaal, ran four step out routes and converted on third downs. It’s a different skill set we’re utilizing with those guys. Fun to watch,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the game on Sunday.

While their production as a tandem helped Green Bay get into a position to win, it was a final play call that helped seal the deal. Of course facing a third down out of the two-minute warning LaFleur and Rodgers chose to go back to one of the running backs in the passing game.

“You can either run it and try to get five yards in that situation and know that worst case scenario you’re going to take forty seconds off the clock, or you can end the game right there. I said let’s go for the win. We just had a conversation in terms of what’s the best play. I thought there was a good chance that if we got the matchup out there and they put a linebacker out on him, that we’d have a great chance to convert, and we did.”