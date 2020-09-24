Saints to allow 750 family members into Sunday’s game against Green Bay

The slogan “Do My Part” is seen in the second half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WFRV) – The Packers will have to deal with crowd noise for the first time this season as they hit the road to face New Orleans. It won’t be quite the same Mercedes-Benz Superdome with just 750 family members in attendance.

The Saints previously said there would not be fans in the stands for the first two weeks of the season due to the pandemic.

They are holding true to that, but reversing course in part to allow family members of players, coaches, and staff to attend the game.

“This is a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership, including Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell, both of which are aware and have approved this safety test,” said the Saints in a press release.

Anyone attending the game will be subject to the same safety protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and NFL.

The Superdome has a seating capacity of 74,295.

