Seahawks, Packers off to high-scoring starts to season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer
Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have their offenses clicking at an impressive rate.

Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks and Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers have scored at least 30 points in every game so far this season, a feat that bodes well based on history.

Since 1990, only nine teams before this season have scored at least 30 points in each of their first four games.

Seven of those nine teams made it to the Super Bowl, but only Washington won it all in the 1991 season. The other two made the playoffs.

