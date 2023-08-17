GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Day two of joint practice between the Patriots and Packers was marred with fights and chirping as Green Bay struggled on Thursday.

Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was one of the players involved in a practice scrum, and when talking to the media after practice, he said things like this happen in joint practices.

“When you practice against them twice,” explained McDuffie. “When you play against them the first day of practice and then the second day, if you get the best of them, maybe they come in, and the tempers get flying, but it’s part of it.”

Second-year receiver Christian Watson also spoke about the joint practice and scuffles that broke out, saying he believes the two teams were jawing to jaw.

“I don’t think anything necessarily crossed the line in terms of what was being said back and forth,” said Watson. “I think at the end of the day, there just needs to be some more structure in terms of the rules that are laid out for practices.”

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who was at the center of a fight last week with the Cincinnati Bengals, said Thursday’s incidents were just football matters.

“It’s football,” Jenkins said to the media. “You have to keep your head on a swivel. I wouldn’t say things got out of hand. It was a good practice. Everybody came out with effort, us and them as well, so those things happen.”

‘Quadzilla’ himself, AJ Dillon, said he wasn’t worried about the skirmishes, and his focus remains on the Green Bay Packers.

“My focus is on our guys, and our focus is on our guys,” explained Dillon. “In instances where our guys are getting pushed down for whatever, that’s my entire focus. Let’s make sure we’re good; let’s make sure we lock back in and recalibrate.”

Dillon also put an emphasis that Packers players are a family, and everybody has everybody’s back, regardless of the situation.

“That’s our culture here, so if somebody is getting pushed, you obviously want to have their back but also make sure they’re still available to play and the next series,” said Dillon. “It’s really about our guys and making sure we’re good.”

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas ended his interview with Local 5’s Lauren Helmbrecht, saying he will always focus on his guys and his guys only.

“I don’t really care to fight because we’re competing, but if you try one of my dogs, I’m going to try you,” stated Douglas. “We are not going to let anybody come in and be extra.”

The Packers and Patriots will be back at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday before they face off inside Lambeau Field for a preseason matchup on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.