Seven Packers named to 2020 Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven Packers were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Elgton Jenkins, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were all named to the roster, which the league announced on Monday, Dec 21.

This is the most original selections for the Packers since seven starters were selected in 2011. All of the players except Jones were named starters for the Pro Bowl.

For Aaron Rodgers, this is his ninth Pro Bowl selection of his career, which ties Brett Favre and tackle Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Packer.

This is Davante Adams’ fourth straight selection to the Pro Bowl, making him only the second Packers wide receiver to make four-plus consecutive Pro Bowls since James Loften, who had six in a row from 1980 to 1985.

This is Jaire Alexander’s 1st Pro Bowl selection in his third NFL season. He’s the first Packers cornerback selected since Sam Shields in 2014.

David Bakhtiari goes back to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career and his second straight trip as an original selection. He’s joined by Elgton Jenkins, who’s earned his first ever Pro Bowl trip.

In his fourth NFL season, Aaron Jones is earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He’s just the third Packers running back to be selected to the Pro Bowl, following the likes of Ahman Green from 2001 to 2004 and Eddie Lacy in 2013.

Za’Darius Smith is making his second career Pro Bowl and first as an original selection after being an injury replacement last season.