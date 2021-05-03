Seymour native Dietzen among seven undrafted free agents signed by Packers

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have signed seven undrafted free agents. That includes Seymour grad and former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Dietzen retired from football after the 2018 season, but returned for the 2020 pandemic shortened season. Dietzen told Local 5 Sports’ MK Burgess that he was hoping for a shot at playing in the NFL, and now will get his opportunity with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Joining Dietzen are six other players, including three others from Big Ten schools like Iowa and Michigan.

Below is a list of the Packers undrafted free agent class:

  • OL Jon Dietzen (Wisconsin)
  • OL Cay Cronk (Iowa)
  • WR Bailey Gather (San Jose State)
  • DL Jack Heflin (Iowa)
  • LB Carlo Kemp (Michigan)
  • S Christian Uphoff (Illinois State)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly pulls away from Neenah, prepares for Fondy

Interview with Fond du Lac coach Steven Jorgensen

Blizzard Report

High School Football: Fond du Lac routs Appleton North; Kimberly, De Pere stay unbeaten

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL