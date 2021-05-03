Seymour native Dietzen among seven undrafted free agents signed by Packers

Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have signed seven undrafted free agents. That includes Seymour grad and former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen.

Dietzen retired from football after the 2018 season, but returned for the 2020 pandemic shortened season. Dietzen told Local 5 Sports’ MK Burgess that he was hoping for a shot at playing in the NFL, and now will get his opportunity with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Joining Dietzen are six other players, including three others from Big Ten schools like Iowa and Michigan.

Below is a list of the Packers undrafted free agent class: