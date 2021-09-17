‘Shut him down for a while’: Packers place Za’Darius Smith IR, out at least 3 weeks

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 15: Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Minnesota Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed two-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve in an attempt to get him healthy from a back injury.

During a press conference, Head Coach Matt LaFleur told that they want to get Smith healthy as possible as he is dealing with a back injury.

“Unfortunately we are going to have to shut him down for a while. It is a matter of keeping him in a limited role or shutting him down for a while. He is such an impact player, it is just the route that we just thought was best long-term,” said LaFleur.

When asked if Smith was put on short-term IR, LaFleur simply answered: “Yea.”

Smith only played 18 snaps on the game against the New Orleans Saints.

On the team’s official website they have Jonathan Garvin listed behind Za’Darius Smith. However former first-round pick Rashan Gary could be an option as well.

