GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green and gold football is back, and so are the beloved bikes.

Players either pedaled and scootered with, or walked alongside children of all ages down DreamDrive to get to the season’s first practice.

Over 50 bikes and scooters were parked alongside Ray Nitschke Field for the first day of the 78th Packers Training Camp.

The American Family Insurance DreamDrive bike tradition is in its tenth year, but players riding those bikes to practices dates back to the late 1950s. Kids bring bikes, and other forms of wheels, to every open practice during Training Camp and offer players rides from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.

The longstanding tradition is a staple, and with it brings stories.

Like that of David and Nancy Ryan, and their dachshund Zoie. It’s David’s third time at training camp, but it was Nancy and Zoie’s first.

Nancy rode in on a mobility scooter for seniors, with Zoie perched in a pink harness on her lap.

David and Nancy Ryan posing with their dog, Zoie. It’s Nancy and Zoie’s first time.

“I can remember what all of this was like, back before the Atrium was built,” Nancy said, reminiscing on the last game she attended at Lambeau Field nearly 20 years ago.

Next to her on the sidewalk was Aubrey, a 3-year-old posing with a signed book for her mom’s picture.

Her favorite player is AJ Dillon, also known as “Quadzilla.” His book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing,” is also her favorite, not coincidentally.

Looking onto the field from outside the fence was Christopher Handler, a fence painter.

On the corner of Shadow Lane and Oneida Street is a fence that has been painted Packers-themed since 1986. For the last 20 years, Handler has been asked to paint it to keep its tradition going.

“I now live across from the first-round draft pick Lukas Van Ness, and I think I’ll be painting something about him on my own fence for him,” Handler said.

Christopher Handler has painted a fence near Lambeau Field for 20 years. He says he will paint his own home’s fence now, too.

Many make it a trip to attend both the annual shareholder’s meeting and Training Camp, like 9-year-old Sal.

He’s been a shareholder ever since Christmas of 2021. And while he has checked that off his bucket list, sitting front row for a Lambeau Leap and getting LeRoy Butler’s signature are still on it.

Sal is a 9-year-old shareholder.

Another young fan was splashing around in the puddles left from the morning storm: 2-year-old Aidan Fitzpatrick.

His parents, Andrew and Erika Fitzpatrick, were born in Green Bay and have been fans ever since. Aidan has been wanting a helmet ever since last Christmas, so as a birthday present, they brought him to Camp and bought him one.

2-year-old Aidan Fitzpatrick and his parents Andrew and Erika Fitzpatrick. Aidan says “cheese” as the pictures are taken.

Packers fans traveled far and wide for day one; one of them being Tony Ferguson. While he wasn’t born in Green Bay, he said that he “married” into it.

Tony Ferguson married into being a Packers fan. He and his wife have been married for 40 years.

His wife is a fan, and he’s been one ever since they got married over 40 years ago.

18-year-old Aiden Babka has been a fan of the Packers for his entire life, but that was not the case for his dad.

Beth Babka said that her husband joined the Army and at that time, didn’t have a favorite team. She said his fellow soldiers picked a team for him, and he’s been a fan ever since.

Aiden Babka attends Training Camp for the second time with his mother, Beth Babka.

Aiden has used players like Aaron Jones, who he got a fist bump from last year and an autograph and picture with today, as inspiration to get him through his surgeries and therapy over the years.

The next two weeks will bring some of the same, and different, people to Training Camp. There will be two more open practices on July 27 and 29 of this week, with more to come in the following.