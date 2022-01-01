Six Packers come off Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday night game vs. Vikings

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 03: Helmets sit on the field during the Green Bay Packers practice at summer training camp on August 3, 2009 at the Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID-19 cases sweep across the NFL, the league is following recent CDC recommendations by cutting the quarantine time in half for positive tests.

Saturday, Green Bay saw the benefits of the new regulations.

Six players came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. 56 active roster players around the league came off the list Saturday alone.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Tyler Davis, linebackers Oren Burks and Ty Summers, and offensive lineman Ben Braden all came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Summers returns to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The other five are back on the active roster, with practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton coming off the practice squad COVID list.

Only two Packers remain sidelined with the virus: defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

Kickoff between the Packers and Vikings is set for 7:20 p.m. Sunday.