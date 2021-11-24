‘Something that is not going to go away’: Aaron Rodgers shows fractured toe on camera after ‘COVID Toe’ joke

(WFRV) – Dealing with a toe injury that is ‘very painful’, Aaron Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show that he has ‘COVID Toe”, what exactly does that mean?

To get the easy answer out of the way, no his toe does not have COVID-19. However, COVID toe does mimic a well-known ailment called perino: skin sores or bumps that appear after exposure to cold.

Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show for his weekly Tuesday appearance, and said he had no lingering effects other than his ‘COVID toe’. He has been dealing with a toe-related injury and many speculated that it was turf toe.

Rodgers in a Wednesday press conference showed his feet on camera demonstrating he has a fractured toe and does not have ‘COVID Toe’. The comment he made on McAfee’s show appears to have been in jest.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has a fractured toe and is showing us he does not in fact have COVID toe. pic.twitter.com/8aHUTI5xod — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 24, 2021

When asked about the injury Rodgers on Tuesday said, “It is more painful than turf toe.”

Now, what exactly is ‘COVID toe’?

“COVID toes is a pernio-like reaction that we think is due to inflammation or clotting in the superficial vessels of the feet, likely due to an inflammatory response affecting the blood vessel walls or blood cells, or a combination of both,” says Dawn Davis, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Symptoms of ‘COVID toes’ include:

Redness

Purple discoloration

‘Papular spots of hemorrhage’ This is where blood leaks into the surrounding tissue and can be itchy and burn.



Rodgers did say that this will be something that he will deal with at least the next couple of weeks.

Prior to going into detail, former Packer linebacker AJ Hawk brought up that many people assumed that Rodgers got injections to help deal with the pain. Hawk did bring up that the organization is ‘conservative’ with things like that.

“Green Bay is very conservative for a lot of that stuff,” said Hawk.

The Packers (8-3) will host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) this upcoming Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CST.