Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix men and women are both getting back on track after slow starts to the season, and have win streaks going following weekend sweeps over Oakland and Detroit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco