Surviving the youth movement

Green Bay, Wis - "I feel a lot of energy, being around this team, there's a lot of energy." -Tramon Williams

It's clear to the longtime NFL veteran that the Packers have gone with a youth movement on the roster and in their coaching staff.

"There's not a lot of 36-year-olds who's just walking around the locker room in general, so for me to be in here and be around a bunch of young guys, those guys keep me young."

Williams is going into his 13th season, and in the second year of his second stint in Green Bay, where he's been able to avoid any major injuries in his career.

"I don't know man it just happened. It's God given. I'm feeling good and take care of myself. And just been, I won't say lucky, but like I said been blessed enough to stay healthy all these years. Not a lot of people was able to do that so I'm definitely blessed about that." At his age, Williams is still playing one of the most demanding positions on the roster at a high level, and he is one of just four players left from the Super Bowl 45 roster.

"It's something you've done year after year after year. It's just something that you're used to doing, you've been doing it since you're a kid. Something that you fell in love with when you was a kid. So it's not something that's just going to go out the window, you know when you get older.

Williams has also been part of the free agent process and left the Packers following the 2014 season, so he understands both sides of the position that fellow defensive back Josh Jones has put everyone in, with his demands to be traded.

"That's life man, it is what it is at this point. That's life. There's going to be a lot of different years that guys are going to be unhappy and I'm pretty sure he's not the only one. The only thing we can focus on is the guys that want to be here. Josh (Jones) is still a part of this team, we love Josh, and when he's ready to come back, we will welcome him back with open arms. But whenever you're in this building, it's always team first."



The Packers will have two more weeks of OTA's with a three-day minicamp from June 11-13, and Williams will be running with a secondary where Adrian Amos is the next closest to his age at 26, which is over a decade younger than he is.