Tastes of the Frozen Tundra: New concession items unveiled at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans attending Monday night’s home opener may notice a few more options when it comes to purchasing food at Lambeau Field.

There will be five new ‘Grab n’ Go’ shops inside Lambeau this season. These shops will offer fans an option for a quick snack.

Officials have also teamed up with Johnsonville Meats to create new choices for fans to choose from. One of the options is a shrimp quesadilla.

Even though COVID made it harder than normal to come up with ideas, Delaware North says they were still able to design some new items.

“Always have a lot of fun in the offseason coming up with these items. Still managed to get a few great new items out this year,” said Heath Barbato, General Manager of Delaware North Sportsservice.

The Green Bay Packers have their home opener on Monday against the Detroit Lions. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m.