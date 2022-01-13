“The colder the better”: Early forecast signals frigid temperatures for Packers’ playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Packers wait to see who their opponent will be for the divisional round of the playoffs, they’ll also be checking the forecast ahead of their first postseason game of the year to see if those ‘Frozen Tundra’ temperatures are still in tact.

According to Storm Team 5, the early forecast for the divisional round weekend (January 22 and 23) at Lambeau Field looks to be frigid. Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe looked at one of the latest models of the future forecast for next weekend and tweeted the following:

“The latest ensemble model run of the GFS has single digits air temps in the midday hours of January 23. Any wind would bring subzero wind chills. It’s still early but looking COLD for the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Lambeau Field.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has suggested how much he loves playing in the cold weather in Green Bay during the postseason as it seems to be an advantage on paper for the Packers.

“The colder the better. I think of the San Fran playoff game from years ago that was really, really cold. It was probably the second coldest game that I’ve been around — maybe the third coldest. The Chicago one and the Giants playoff in January ’08, NFC Championship. That was bitter cold for sure on that day”, Rodgers recalled after the week 17 win over the Vikings at home.

Last season the Packers clinched home field advantage throughout the playoffs, just like this season, but the playoff weather wasn’t ‘Green Bay like’. During the divisional round versus the Rams in 2020-21, it was 35 degrees at Lambeau Field. The NFC Championship Game versus the Buccaneers wasn’t much colder at 29 degrees during midday. Rodgers certainly doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s temps.

“Last year, we didn’t get that good Green Bay weather,” Rodgers explained after clinching the number one seed in the NFC this season against the Vikings. “Tonight was one of those nights. We haven’t had a game like this in awhile, temperature-wise. It’s just different. The whole feel of it.”

Even though Lambeau Field is nicknamed ‘The Frozen Tundra’ for the cold weather during the winter months, Rodgers explained how it helps them on the football field.

“The weather is a part of it. The crowd is, obviously, a big part of it, the footing is a big part of it and if you can handle the elements like we’ve handled it for the most part over the years then I think it gives us an advantage”, Rodgers said.

As the divisional playoff game is still more than a week away, it might be too early to tell how much fans, who are going to the game, may have to bundle up but as the days wind down, the forecast continues to point to weather that’s in favor the green and gold.