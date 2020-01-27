The Pack is hacked, team working with NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many Packers fans, social media is a great way to keep up with everything Green and Gold, but it looks like any updates you’re looking for on Twitter may have to wait.

The latest tweet from the Packers’ Twitter account, @packers, seems to be from a third party claiming to have taken over the account.

“We are here to Show people that everything is hackable,” reads the tweet. That statement is followed by an email address soliciting a security service.

Not only is there the tweet posted at 12:42 p.m., but the Packers profile picture has also been removed.

In a phone call with Local 5, the team says they are aware of the tweet and are currently assessing the situation with the NFL.

Bloomberg reports that at least 12 other teams have been affected by the hack.