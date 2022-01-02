The Packers place Jaire Alexander on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of the Packers’ Sunday Night Football matchup between the Vikings, the team announced they placed Jaire Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is coming just one day after six Packers players came off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Packers activated Alexander from the Injured Reserve list earlier this week. He’s still recovering from his shoulder injury that came in week four versus the Steelers. Although he’s been practicing and Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry has been impressed with his recovery, the Packers All-Pro cornerback now suffers another set back being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

