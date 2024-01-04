(WFRV) – The Chicago Bears starting quarterback stoked the flames ahead of Sunday’s week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

During an interview, Justin Fields talked about playing in Green Bay and what the atmosphere will be like. The week 18 game is pivotal for the Packers as if they win the game, they will make the playoffs.

The Bears are eliminated from the playoffs with a record of 7-9. If Chicago beats Green Bay on Sunday the two teams will have the same record, but Green Bay would still have a chance to make the playoffs depending on how other games play out.

I know their fans are going to be loud because there is not much to do in Green Bay except watch football. It is going to be a great environment for us to play in. Justin Fields

